Prashanth Neel Is 'Disappointed' About Prabhas' Salaar, Claims Sequel Will 'Unquestionably My Best Work'

Prashanth Neel made his debut with Ugramm, starring Sriimurali and Hariprriya. Followed by two blockbuster movies of the KGF franchise, starring Yash. Since then, the eyes have been on the director for churning out more such blockbuster movies. Last year, he made his Telugu debut with Prabhas-led Salaar, which is a remake of Ugramm. On the first year anniversary of the movie, Prashanth Neel was asked if his wish for wanting to fill the theatres and make more people see that story was fulfilled. To this in a special interview, he said, "I am not completely happy yet.” The director added that he was a "little disappointed" with the result.

Why Prashanth Neel is 'dissapointed' with the outcome of Salaar?

The director elaborated that his vision for Salaar wasn't properly materialised. "I am a little disappointed with how much effort I put in to the first part, and… well, I don’t know if I was complacent coming off KGF 2. However, ever since the release of Salaar, I decided to make Salaar 2 into one of my best movies.”

He continued that Salaar's story did not lie in the action but in its emotional core. It is the story of two childhood friends (Deva and Varadha) who turn foes. "I am banking on the moment that drives them apart, the reason why that happens in part 2. The drama is not the same as what it was in Ugramm (his Kannada film Salaar is based on)," he added.

Spilling the beans about the sequel, he said the writing he had put into is probably one of his best works. "I am going to make up for it more than I can imagine, and even more than the audience are imagining right now. Very few things in my life makes me this confident. Salaar 2 is unquestionably my best work," he said.

(A file photo of Prashanth Neel and Prabhas | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Salaar 2?