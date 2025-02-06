Priyanka Chopra Fans Will 'Hate Her' In Mahesh Babu Starrer SSMB29 And SS Rajamouli Is To Blame

Priyanka Fans Will 'Hate Her' In SSMB29 And SS Rajamouli Is To Blame ​ | Image: X

Priyanka Chopra is in India for the shooting of her upcoming film SSMB29 opposite Mahesh Babu and her brother's wedding. The movie is directed by SS Rajamouli, and as per reports, the Fashion actress will take home ₹30 crore as remuneration for the role. Since the announcement, the film has been on the radar of netizens. Amid Peecee being engaged in a brother's wedding, new reports claim that the desi girl is to portray an antagonist in this jungle adventure film, marking her return to such a role after 14 years.

What is the role of Priyanka Chopra in SSMB29?

The latest update reveals that a new schedule will begin in Hyderabad on February 11, 2025, with a massive green mat setup prepared at the Aluminium Factory. Filming is expected to continue at this location for almost eight months before the team travels to Kenya to shoot the final scenes.

Meanwhile, strong rumours suggest that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will play one of the main villains in the movie. Although official confirmation is pending, this news has already gained significant attention. Priyanka has portrayed negative characters before, but SS Rajamouli is reportedly planning to showcase her in a completely new avatar, which is said to be a major factor in her decision to join the film.

For those unaware, Priyanka last played a negative role in the Hindi film 7 Khoon Maaf, released in 2011.

Netizens questioned Priyanka’s fees for a comeback with SSMB29: ‘Is she worth…’

An insider involved in SS Rajamouli’s film revealed that the announcement of Priyanka Chopra joining the project was delayed due to her reported fee of ₹30 crore. The source explained that the actress stood firm on her compensation demands, leading to extended negotiations. While some criticised her for the high fee, others defended her stance.