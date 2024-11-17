Published 19:06 IST, November 17th 2024
Pushpa 2: 5 Dialogues From Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil Starrer That Sum Up The Fiery Trailer
Pushpa 2: After the film's footage was unveiled, Pushpa 2 became a top trend on social media, with many stills and dialogues of the movie being shared online.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa 2 | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:06 IST, November 17th 2024