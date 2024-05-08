Advertisement

Allu Arjun celebrated 20 years of his hit movie Arya (2004) at an event in Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 7. The film grossed ₹30 crore worldwide and earned rave reviews from the critics and audience. The movie is considered one of the best movies of Allu Arjun, providing a major breakthrough in his career as an actor. The movie also brought recognition for director Sukumar in Telugu cinema. Now, opening up about the success of the movie, Allu Arjun at the event said that no other film could top it.

Allu Arjun dons Pushpa 2 look

Allu Arjun arrived in style at an event donning a black shirt with matching pants. He showing off his Pushpa look - heavy beard and long hair. During his speech, he even treated the audience with the iconic Pushparaj pose. Check out the photos below:

Arya is a life-changing moment for me: Allu Arjun

In a video going viral on X, the actor can be seen addressing the audience expressing his happiness as the film completed 2 decades. Speaking at the event, the actor said that Arya was a "life changing" moment for him. He thanked director Sukumar for giving him an opportunity. He said, "If I had to use a metaphor to explain what Arya means to me, I'd call it the single biggest jump in my life ever."

He said the movie was at 100 and then it went up to over 100. The movie witnessed a 200 percent jump, which he couldn't top in his life ever. "Many more hits can come and go, but it is the biggest jump, and it will always be," he concluded.

Sukumar had maximum impact: Allu Arjun

The actor also thanked the director for creating maximum impact in his life. He started his speech by saying, "I didn't talk about Sukumar as of now because I'd get emotional and wouldn't know where to begin." He kept his speech simple and said that Sukumar is one person in his life who has changed it the most and had the maximum impact.

"My life changed after my association with him. I was like a train engine and I didn't know what to do. Arya was a film that laid the tracks to my engine," he concluded.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun and Sukumar are returning to the big screen with the sequel of Pushpa: The Rule.