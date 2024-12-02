Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam Pre-Sales Still To Touch ₹1 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer is off to a flying start in terms of its advance bookings. The movie, all set to release on December 5 worldwide, has collected ₹31.61 for its opening day in pre-sales. While the Telugu and Hindi versions are leading from the front, with them accounting for over ₹27 crore in advance sales, the Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil versions are lagging still and are shy of touching the ₹1 crore mark.

Rashmika and Allu Arjun in Peelings song poster | Image: IMDb

Pushpa 2 advance sales lagging in these regions

The advance bookings from the Tamil version of Pushpa 2: The Rule have accounted for ₹66 lakh in the 2D version and ₹1.13 lakh in the 3D version. In Kerala, the film has grossed a little over ₹85 lakh. Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil plays a pivotal part in the Pushpa franchise and the collections there are expected to rise as the release date inches closer.

Rashmika and Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 Mumbai pre-release event | Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, the Kannada version has contributed the least to Pushpa 2 advance sales with just ₹2.26 lakh.

Pushpa 2 Hindi and Telugu versions pre-sales on fire

The release of Pushpa 2 is still two days. However, the anticipation in the Hindi and Telugu markets is at an all-time high. The Hindi version has grossed ₹10.73 crore in pre-sales for the 2D version and ₹3.28 crore for the 3D version. the IMAX version has accounted for a little over ₹34 lakh in collections.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 poster | Image: IMDb