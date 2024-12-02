Published 22:42 IST, December 2nd 2024
Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam Pre-Sales Still To Touch ₹1 Crore Mark
Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: While the pre-sales for the Hindi and Telugu versions are on fire, collections in the other Indian languages are lagging.
Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer is off to a flying start in terms of its advance bookings. The movie, all set to release on December 5 worldwide, has collected ₹31.61 for its opening day in pre-sales. While the Telugu and Hindi versions are leading from the front, with them accounting for over ₹27 crore in advance sales, the Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil versions are lagging still and are shy of touching the ₹1 crore mark.
Pushpa 2 advance sales lagging in these regions
The advance bookings from the Tamil version of Pushpa 2: The Rule have accounted for ₹66 lakh in the 2D version and ₹1.13 lakh in the 3D version. In Kerala, the film has grossed a little over ₹85 lakh. Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil plays a pivotal part in the Pushpa franchise and the collections there are expected to rise as the release date inches closer.
Meanwhile, the Kannada version has contributed the least to Pushpa 2 advance sales with just ₹2.26 lakh.
Pushpa 2 Hindi and Telugu versions pre-sales on fire
The release of Pushpa 2 is still two days. However, the anticipation in the Hindi and Telugu markets is at an all-time high. The Hindi version has grossed ₹10.73 crore in pre-sales for the 2D version and ₹3.28 crore for the 3D version. the IMAX version has accounted for a little over ₹34 lakh in collections.
The biggest contributor to Pushpa 2 biz is the Telugu market, accounting for over ₹15.27 crore in the 2D version, ₹10.95 lakh and ₹26 lakh for the IMAX 2D version. With two more days to go before its release, Pushpa 2 is expected to touch the ₹100 crore mark in pre-sales alone, setting the stage for ₹300 crore gross collection on its opening day worldwide.
