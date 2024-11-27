Pushpa 2: As Sreeleela-Allu Arjun's Kissik Song Goes Viral, Meet Singer Sublahshini

Pushpa 2 The Rule: The much-awaited actioner is gearing up for its release on December 5. Amid the release, the makers unveiled a highly-anticipated Kissik song featuring Sreeleela and Allu Arjun a few days back. Touted to be the "biggest item song of the year" the DSP-composed track quickly drew comparisons with Oo Anatava in Pushpa: The Rule, which became a rage and featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On social media, many shared their positive reactions to the new Pushpa 2 song while others were quick to dismiss it in comparison to Oo Antava. However, being the new voice, the singer behind the latest hit song has been sparking interest.

Who is the voice behind Pushpa 2’s item song Kissik?

The item song Kissik from Pushpa 2 has become a hot topic of discussion. Sung by the young talented Sublahshini, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the track features Allu Arjun and Sreeleela.

Sublahshini is a 24-year-old musician and playback singer. She recently gained popularity for her song Golden Sparrow from the upcoming film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam directed by Dhanush. The track has amassed 18 million views and over 4,200 comments on YouTube.

File photo of Sublahshini | Image: X

As per the report, her love for music began in childhood, listening to the radio, and later blossomed as she shared her work on Instagram. In 2020, she participated in a Tamil singing contest and won the show, which led to a collaboration with renowned Indian music producer Nucleya. Later that, she released many solo and collaborative songs. Most recently, Sublahshini contributed to the song Kissik for the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2.

Netizens like the new beats of the Pushpa sequel

Since its release, Kissik has earned praise from both fans and critics. Sublahshini's energetic and emotional performance stands out, making the song a highlight of the film's soundtrack. The Hindi version is also sung by Subhahshini and Lothika.

Kissik song poster | Image: X