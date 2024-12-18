Published 15:02 IST, December 18th 2024
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Despite Registering Dip, Allu Arjun Starrer Nears ₹1000 Crore
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun film has shown a decline in daily business but continues to move steadily towards becoming highest grossing film ever
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun starrer has begun to show a gradual decline at the box office. However, despite the slight dip in business, the actioner is pacing steadily towards becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever. Directed by Sukumar, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and hit the big screen on December 5.
Pushpa 2 box office collection register dip, but inch closer to ₹1000 crore
Pushpa 2 opened to nearly ₹200 crore at the box office, which is a record of its own. In the subsequent days, the drama garnered a positive response and continued to register good business at the ticketing counter. The film concluded the first week with a staggering ₹725.8 Cr, as per Sacnilk. The Allu Arjun starrer held steady during the second weekend as well.
The actioner minted a staggering ₹176.3 crore. The daily collections of Pushpa 2 have seen a sharp decline since the beginning of week 2. On the second Monday, the movie made ₹26.95 crores and on the second Tuesday, it collected ₹24.25 crores, the lowest single-day collection since its release. Despite the declining business, the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna film has collected ₹953.3 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.
Pushpa 2 Hindi eyes to beat Stree 2 as highest-grossing Hindi film
While the overall box office performance of Pushpa 2 remains remarkable, the Hindi version of the film has been a revelation at the box office. The Allu Arjun starrer has outperformed in Hindi than the original Telugu version. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share that the film might become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing Stree 2.
As per the trade expert, the film will see substantial growth in the upcoming Christmas holiday. He claimed that the Allu Arjun starrer actioner will breach the ₹700 crore mark in Hindi alone. For the unversed, with ₹ 597.99 Crore in domestic collection, Stree 2 is the highest grossing Hindi film ever.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 15:02 IST, December 18th 2024