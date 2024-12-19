Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Film Becomes Highest Hindi Grosser, 1st In ₹600 Crore Club

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the highest Hindi grosser ever, surpassing Stree 2. The Telugu film has also become the first movie in Hindi to collect over ₹600 crore. It achieved this feat in just two weeks. Last year, while Jawan ruled the box office records, history stands re-written by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun at a prmotional event of Pushpa 2 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 breached ₹600 crore mark in two weeks

Pushpa 2 is going all guns blazing at the box office in India. In Hindi, on its 14th day, Pushpa 2 collected ₹16.25 crore, taking its total to ₹607.35 crore. It has become the first film to enter the ₹600 crore club, an incredible feat. According to estimates by trade experts, Pushpa 2 has a chance to inaugurate the ₹700 crore club as well with the film showing strong legs in the North markets.

Pushpa 2 released on December 5 | Image: X

In all languages in India, Pushpa 2 box office collection stands at ₹973.2 crore nett. It is expected to enter the ₹1000 crore club at the domestic box office in its third weekend.

How much more Pushpa 2 has to earn to become highest-grossing film in India?

Currently, Prabhas starrer magnum opus Baahubali 2 is the highest-grossing film in India, with ₹1416.9 crore gross collection in all languages. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has collected ₹1136.6 crore in India so far. The latter trails by ₹280 crore. Going by the incredible numbers that Pushpa 2 has registered so far, the target to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time seems in sight. However, with the release of Baby John on December 25, the Hindi collections could be affected.

Pushpa 2 is the 2nd higehst grosser in India after Baahubali 2 | Image: X