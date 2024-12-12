Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Highest Week 1 Grosser In Hindi By A Huge Margin

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Allu Arjun starrer has registered another record in its name as its first week at the box office wound up. Pushpa 2 Hindi version has beaten the likes of Pathaan, Jawan and Animal to claim the top spot in the list of biggest week 1 Hindi grossers of all time. The action drama will enter the ₹400 crore club before its second weekend begins on Friday.

Pathaan bows down to Pushpa Raj

As Pushpa 2: the Rule minted ₹398.1 crore by the end of its week 1, it surpassed Pathaan (₹351 crore), Jawan (₹348 crore) and Animal (₹301 crore) to become the highest first-week grosser in Hindi. Before Pushpa 2, the highest week 1 collection records in Hindi was held by Pathaan for around two years. Pushpa 2 is tracking to become the biggest dubbed Hindi movie of all time by beating KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2.

In all languages in India, Pushpa 2's collection stands at ₹687 crore after its first week. It will become the first movie to score ₹400 crore nett collection or more at the Hindi box office in the first week. With the current trend, it looks like the movie will enter the ₹500 crore nett club by the second weekend, which is an unbelievable feat.

Pushpa 2 worldwide collection