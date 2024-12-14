Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 9: Allu Arjun Starrer Witnesses Slight Dip Amid Actor's Arrest, Bail

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: The Allu Arjun starrer hit the big screen on December 5 and has been smashing records ever since. The actioner directed by Sukumar also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Amid the ongoing controversy that has gripped the lead star, the film's collection registered a slight dip but remained remarkable nevertheless.

Pushpa 2 registers slight dip in box office collection

Pushpa 2 entered the second week of its theatrical run on Thursday, December 12. The film's momentum has reasonably declined on the big screen given the working days. On the second Friday of release, which marked the ninth day of its theatrical run, Pushpa 2 raked in ₹36.25 crore, at the domestic box office.

The film minted ₹27 crore from the Hindi version and ₹7.5 crore from the Telugu version. The total of the Allu Arjun starrer stands at a staggering ₹762.1 Cr. The film's box office collection took a small dip amid the arrest of the actor Allu Arjun. He was taken into custody in a case relating to the death of a 35-year-old woman in Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4. The actor was later released on bail by Telangana High Court.

Allu Arjun walks out of jail after spending one night in prison

Allu Arjun stepped out of Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday morning after spending the night in the prison. The actor, who was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court on Friday evening an hour after a lower court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, had to spend the night in the jail due to delay in the prison authorities receiving bail orders. The actor drove straight to the office of Geetha Arts, the production house of the family. He spent an hour there, talking to his lawyers.

He later reached his house, where his family members received him. The actor was seen hugging his wife, children and other family members. A large number of fans of the actor gathered outside his house to welcome him. A woman died and her son was critically injured during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show attended by Allu Arjun on December 4. Police had registered a case under Sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5) BNS against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre.