Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 12: Allu Arjun Starrer Registers Lowest Single-Day Collection Since Release

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 has surpassed almost all big releases in the past | Image: IMDb

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: The Allu Arjun starrer hit the big screens on December 5. The movie, directed by Sukumar also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and has entered the second week of its theatrical run. On the second Monday of release, the film recorded its lowest collection.

Pushpa 2 box office collections see a steep decline in the second week

Pushpa 2 opened to nearly ₹200 crore at the domestic box office. The film continued to record staggering numbers in the subsequent days. However, the second Monday proved rather unfavourable for the Allu Arjun starrer actioner.



A still from Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb

The film raked in ₹ 27.75 Crore in domestic collection on day 12, which marked the film's second Monday of release. This is the lowest collection the movie has minted ever since it hit the big screens. The movie has made ₹5.45 Crore in the Telugu version, ₹21 Crore in the Hindi version and marginal amounts in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Pushpa 2 has amassed a total of ₹929.85 crore at the domestic box office, till now.

Pushpa 2 Hindi emerges as highest second highest Monday grosser of all times

While Pushpa 2 collections at the box office registered a decline, the film continued to register records. The Hindi version of the film minted ₹21 crore adding to the ₹573.1 crore in just 12 days. The Allu Arjun starrer has surpassed all Bollywood biggies to become the highest second-Monday grosser.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb