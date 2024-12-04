Pushpa 2: Cast, Plot, Runtime, OTT Release Platform- All You Need To Know About Allu Arjun Starrer

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to release in theatres on December 5. Although, the film will be released in selective theatres. Know all about the plot line, cast, runtime and OTT release of the film.

Pushpa 2: Plot, cast and runtime

The upcoming Telugu action drama Pushpa 2 is directed and written by Sukumar under his banner Sukumar Writings and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner. Pushpa 2 is written by Sukumar, cinematography by Miroslaw Kumar Brozek and music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Pushpa: The Rise followed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler who aims to become the kingpin of illegal business.The first instalment ended with a battle between the characters of Fahadh Faasil and Allu Arjun. Pushpa 2 will feature Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, Anasuya Bharadwaj as Dakshvani and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari as Kesava.

Poster of Pushpa 2 featuring Allu Arjun | Source: IMDb

The highly anticipated film is going to have an runtime of 200.38 minutes. This means the Allu Arjun starrer is 3 hours 20 minutes and 38 seconds long.

Where can you watch Pushpa 2 on OTT?

According to a report in Aakashvaani, the much-anticipated film Pushpa 2's digital rights have been sold by makers to the streaming giant Netflix for ₹270 crore. Reportedly, the deal has been signed by the makers and the OTT giants, making it one of the costliest and high-end deals in Indian cinema so far.

File photo of Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 | Source: IMDb