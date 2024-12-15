Pushpa 2 Collection Worldwide Day 10: Film Shows Growth Despite Controversies Around Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 Collection Worldwide Day 10: There seems to be no stopping for the Allu Arjun starrer at the box office. The film hit the big screens on December 5 and has been shattering records ever since. Even controversies surrounding the lead actor have not deterred the dream run of the actioner at the ticketing counter. The film is gradually moving towards new records not just in India but also worldwide.

Pushpa 2 collection soar despite Allu Arjun's arrest, bail

The last two days have been eventful for the Pushpa 2 star. On December 14, the Hyderabad police arrested Allu Arjun from his residence in Jubilee Hills. This was followed by a whole day of political and legal drama which resulted in the Telangana High Court ordering bail for the actor. He returned home the next morning after spending a night in the Chandchalguda jail. Despite the turmoil, fans of Allu Arjun and the franchise seem to be unfazed.

An official poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb

After a 10-day theatrical run, Pushpa 2 has minted ₹1196.30 Cr worldwide. Domestically the film's collection stands at ₹986.3 Crore and ₹210 crore in overseas collection, as per Sacnilk. With this, the Sukumar directorial has surpassed the lifetime collection of Atlee's Jawan (₹1163.82 crore) gross worldwide and has become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office.

Why was Allu Arjun arrested?

On December 13 the actor was taken into custody, amid tight security, from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle. The city police have registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family. The case was registered after a 35-year-old woman lost her life in a stampede on Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere on December 4.