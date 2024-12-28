Pushpa 2 Controversial Song Dammunte Pattukora Re-releases Post Allu Arjun's Virtual Court Appearance In Stampede Case

The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 hit the big screen on December 5. One of the most anticipated movies of the year, the actioner has been roaring at the box office registering new records every passing day. Allu Arjun has been facing legal woes following a tragic incident at Sandhya theatre during the premiere. Amid this, a new song Dammunte Pattukora which was released and removed, has now been re-released within day.

Pushpa 2 song Dammunte Pattukora re-released?

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 has been in the news for quite some time for more than one reason. The makers who has recently removed the song Dammunte Pattukora have re-released it. A day after releasing it, T-Series removed the song from YouTube for the reasons unknown. The song’s bold lyrics and provocative timing had sparked widespread reactions.

The song is Dammunte Pattukora is based on a dialogue between Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil’s Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. In the song it can be heard- “Dammunte pattukora Shekawathu, pattukunte vadilesta syndicatu. (Catch me if you dare Shekawat, I’ll leave the syndicate if you’re successful)”.

All about Allu Arjun stampede case

Despite Pushpa 2’s blockbuster, the actor has been facing legal trouble with the ongoing Sandhya Theatre controversy. Following his arrest on December 13, the Nampally cut had ordered 14 judicial custody and moved him to the Chanchalguda jail. On December 27, it marked the end of the 14-day remand and the actor appeared in front of the court again, as per protocol. However, insiders in the know have informed that due to security reasons Allu Arjun did not appear in the Court personally. The actor attended the session online.

