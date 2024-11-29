Published 00:15 IST, November 29th 2024
Pushpa 2 Epic Runtime Confirmed, Graphic Violence And Abusive Language Censored By CBFC
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer is all set to roar in cinema halls on December 5. It has received a U/A certificate.
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has completed its censor formalities ahead of its grand theatrical debut on December 5. The film has been issued a U/A certificate by the CBFC. However, the Sukumar directorial has been advised to alter some scenes before release.
What's been axed in Pushpa 2?
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, abusive language that is deemed derogatory towards women has been asked to be muted by the CBFC in three places. Additionally, graphic violence has been censored in two different instances.
Allu Arjun's action sequences in the upcoming movie have been highly anticipated by the fans. However, a couple of those sequences have been advised to be altered by the CBFC. Reportedly, a scene showing a severed arm in Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj's hand has been advised to be changed. Here, the CBFC asked the makers to zoom in on the protagonist so that the violent part is not shown onscreen.
In another instance, a scene of an amputated leg flying was asked to be removed by the censor board.
The epic runtime confirmed for Pushpa 2
Pushpa 2 is going to have an epic runtime of 200.38 minutes. This means the Allu Arjun starrer is 3 hours 20 minutes and 38 seconds long. The first installment, Pushpa: The Rise (2021), had a run time of 179 minutes.
As far as the runtime of the sequel goes, it matches that of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, which ran for 203 odd minutes. According to the early reviews, Pushpa 2 is shaping up to be a fan feast with its grand scale and Allu Arjun in his element.
