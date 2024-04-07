Advertisement

Pushpa 2 has been one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Just recently, the makers of the film, dropped a poster of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna from the sequel. The anitcipation among the film's fans is only getting bigger with Allu Arjun's birthday in two days and the teaser reveal scheduled for April 8. Now, on April 7, a photo of actor Fahadh Faasil with Sukumar from a recent meeting is going viral.

Fahadh Faasil meets with Sukumar

On Sunday, April 7, a photo of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil from a script-reading session for Pushpa 2 went viral on social media. In the viral photo, the actor in casual wear can be seen holding his script and posing with the team, which also featured filmmaker Sukumar.

What do we know about Pushpa: The Rule?

Pushpa: The Rule, a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, has been in the making for a while now. The film will see actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles of Pushpa, Srivalli and SP Bhanwar Singh, respectively. While the first part of the film showed the rise of Pushpa from a labour to Red wood smuggler, the part two of the film will show his rule around the industry.

