Pushpa 2 Hindi Biz Crosses Jawan Lifetime Collections In Under 2 Weeks, Stree 2 Next

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India after it surpassed the lifetime collections of last year's blockbuster Jawan on its 13th day at the box office. The collections of the movie are finally witnessing a decline after numbers soared during the second weekend. Pushpa 2 will also become the first Hindi film to cross the ₹600 crore mark at the domestic box office before the third weekend begins.

Pushpa 2 released Decenber 5 | Iamge: X

Pushpa 2 mints nearly ₹20 crore in Hindi on day 13

On Tuesday, Pushpa 2 collected ₹18.5 crore in Hindi, taking its business to ₹591.1 crore in 13 days in Hindi. The Northern belts are reacting stupendously to the Allu Arjun starrer, further boosting its record-breaking collections. Pushpa 2 has now become the second-highest Hindi grosser, surpassing Jawan (₹582.31 crore).

Pushpa The Rise completed three years since release on December 17 | Image: X

The movie will also surpass Stree 2 (₹597.99 crore) to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of this year and all time on its 14th day, that is Wednesday.

Pushpa 2 worldwide collections

Worldwide, the film has collected ₹1,409 crore, surpassing the lifetime collections of other major blockbusters like RRR and KGF Chapter 2. With this impressive box office collection, Pushpa 2 is now on track to challenge even bigger records set by iconic films such as Baahubali 2 and Dangal globally. While Baahubali 2 collections seem achievable at this point, will Pushpa 2 become globally the biggest Indian film of all time by beating Aamir's Dangal, remains to be seen.

Peelings song poster from Pushpa 2 | Image: X