Published 21:25 IST, November 24th 2024
Pushpa 2 Kissik Not Even 1 Percent Of Oo Antava: Netizens Call Sreeleela-Allu Arjun Song A Downgrade
At the Kissik song launch event in Chennai, Allu Arjun, Rashmika and Sreeleela were present. The makers and the cast teased the grand scale of the sequel.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Pushpa 2 The Rule: The highly-anticipated Kissik song featuring Sreeleela and Allu Arjun was released by the makers on November 24. Expected to be the "biggest item song of the year" the DSP-composed track quickly drew comparisons with Oo Anatava in Pushpa: The Rule, which became a rage and featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On social media, many shared their positive reactions to the new Pushpa 2 song while others were quick to dismiss it in comparison to Oo Antava.
Not even 1% of Oo Antava: Netizens say about Kissik
As Kissik song released, Oo Antava started to trend on social media. Many said that Kissik does not compare with the song headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu back in 2021. Not just the dance moves, but the track itself did not attract praise from netizens. Kissik is upbeat and a party number but fans did not like how the chemistry between Sreeleela and Allu Arjun plays out. While only certain portions of the video have been released, the wait for the full version still lingers on.
In the Kissik song video, BTS moments featuring choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Sukumar, Allu Arjun and Sreeleela are also shown. "Sreeleela can't match Sam," commented a social media user. Another one wrote, "No way. They should redo the song."
Pushpa 2 shoot incomplete
Certain portions of the climax of Pushpa 2 and other segments of the Kissik song are reportedly still left to be shot. According to reports, the filming of Pushpa 2 will be completed on November 27, a week before the film's worldwide release.
On Sunday, at the Kissik song launch event in Chennai, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Sreeleela were present. The makers and the cast teased the grand scale of the Pushpa sequel and promised fireworks at the box office come December 5.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:25 IST, November 24th 2024