Veteran actor Rao Ramesh turned 56 years of age on May 25 this year. In lieu of celebrating the same, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have released a fresh character poster from the film, dedicated to the actor. For the unversed, Rao Ramesh will be essaying the role of Siddappa in the sequel.

Rao Ramesh's Pushpa 2 character poster, now out



The official X handle of Mythri Movie Makers, the production house bankrolling Pushpa 2: The Rule, shared the official character poster for Rao Ramesh in the film. For the unversed, Rao Ramesh featured in the original film as well, essaying the role of MP Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu - a politician who appoints Pushpa to manage the syndicate as Srinu's replacement. Rao Ramesh will now be reprising the role in Pushpa 2.

Wishing the dynamic actor who aces every role - #RaoRamesh garu a very Happy Birthday ❤‍🔥



Watch him as the powerful politician 'Siddappa' in #Pushpa2TheRule 💥



Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.



— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial)

The poster in question shows Rao Ramesh's Siddappa emerging from a car in traditional attire with an entourage following him as the rain pours down. The caption to the post read, "Wishing the dynamic actor who aces every role - #RaoRamesh garu a very Happy Birthday Watch him as the powerful politician 'Siddappa' in #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024." The poster additionally re-confirmed the official release date for the film, dated August 15.

Pushpa 2 recently ran into a slight hiccup



Pushpa 2 is currently just under three months away from its worldwide release. Ahead of the same, as per media reports, the film's editor, Antony Reuben, who was also involved in the first installment, has reportedly opted out of the project. The reason behind the same has been cited as scheduling conflicts on his end.

Reuben had reportedly attempted to accommodate the dates for the Allu Arjun film with his other professional commitments, but the same however, did not appear feasible. Naveen Nooli will now be editing for Pushpa 2. Separately, Nooli has a National Film Award for his editing work on Jersey.