Pushpa 2: Massive Crowd At Hyderabad Theatre As Allu Arjun Arrives, Police Resort To Lathicharge

Allu Arjun was expected to be at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for the screening of Pushpa 2 | Image: ANI

Pushpa 2: A special screening of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 was organised in Hyderabad ahead of the pan-India film's worldwide release on December 5. Reportedly, Allu Arjun was also present at the iconic Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to catch the movie with his fans. The hype for the film is at an all-time high and uncontrollable crowds were witnessed out the theatre in Hyderabad. As seen in the visuals from the spot, police reported to lathi-charge to control the massive crowd which had gathered to catch a glimpse of the Icon Star.

Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun will release on December 5 worldwide | Image: X

Fans shower currency at Allu Arjun

A viral video shared by ANI showed Allu Arjun arriving at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad in his car. The actor greeted his fans through the sunroof. Bunny's admirers also showered currency notes on him. However, the Pushpa 2 star was quick to discourage this practice. He gestured fans to not indulge in such activities as he posed with fan-made posters in all humility

.

Another trending clip showed him inside the Sandhya Theatre watching Pushpa 2: The Rule at fan shows in Hyderabad amid loud cheers.

Sunny Deol Jaat teaser to be attached to Pushpa 2

Mythri Movie Makers confirmed that if fans are planning to watch Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 in theatres, then there's Bollywood star Sunny Deol's performance to watch too.

Jaat poster featuring Sunny Deol | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X