Published 19:36 IST, November 18th 2024

Pushpa 2: Meet The Half-Bald Actor In Jathara Look Who Stole Allu Arjun's Thunder In Film Trailer

Kannada actor Tarak Ponnappa portrayed a menacing character with a half-shaved head and traditional Jathara attire in Allu Arjun starrer Puspha 2.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pushpa 2 Tarak
Pushpa 2 Tarak | Image: X
