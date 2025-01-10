Pushpa 2: Netizens Are Impressed As Elderly Couple Grooves To Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Song Angaaron

Pushpa 2: The Rule created numerous records at the box office. But with fame came several controversies, including a case against Allu Arjun in the death of a fan at the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident during the Pushpa 2 premiere on December 4. Despite all this, the movie's craze and song didn't subside. Speaking about the songs, all the tracks turned out to be a major hit, and a recent viral video is proof of this. The video shows an elderly couple nailing the hookstep of the song Sooseki aka Angaaron (in Hindi). For the unversed, the song featured Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Elderly couple grooves to Pushpa 2 song Sooseki

A video is going viral on the internet that shows an elderly couple dancing at a wedding. They can be seen grooving to the hit song Angaaron. Towards the end, they can also be seen attempting to do a hookstep. The text on the video reads, "Who wants Pushpa 1 or 2? Apun k pass apna khudka Pushpa hain."

Soon after the video was posted, the netizens flooded the comment section with heart eyes and heart emoticons, while some called them, "Cute".

Check out the video below:

Pushpa 2: The Rule reloaded to hit theatres next week

Pushpa 2 is enjoying a good reception in the theatre despite being in the fifth week of the release. To maintain the momentum, the makers have decided to release a new version of the movie with 20 minutes of extra footage than the original. Earlier, the reloaded version was supposed to clash with Ram Charan starrer Game Changer, but now the makers have postponed the release to January 17.