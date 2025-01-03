Published 23:07 IST, January 3rd 2025
Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Allu Arjun Starrer Locks Premiere Date? Here's What We Know
Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Earlier makers confirmed that Allu Arjun starrer will not be available on streaming giant Netflix for at least 56 days.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has been busy creating history at the box office since its release. The movie has so far collected ₹1799 crore worldwide in four weeks. Now, the audience is eagerly waiting for the action thriller to release on OTT. Earlier, the makers confirmed that the movie would not be available on OTT for at least 56 days. Now, rumours are rife that it might premiere on Netflix by the end of January 2025.
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 to release on OTT in January 2025?
According to a report in 123Telugu, Pushpa 2 is expected to make its way to streaming giant Netflix on January 30 in all major Indian languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. If this report turns out to be true, then the movie is expected to create new records in the digital realm. However, fans will have to wait for an official announcement regarding the same.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:07 IST, January 3rd 2025