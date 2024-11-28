Pushpa 2: Producer Sides With DSP After Latter's Viral Speech Condemning Makers

Pushpa 2 makers, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, announced the completion of the shoots on November 25, which happens to be 9 days before the release. It was said the late submission of the song also played a role in the delay of the movie. Going back a few weeks, reports surfaced that Thaman and other music directors were brought in to complete the Pushpa 2 score in time for the release. Reacting to the controversial statement, Devi Sri Prasad, who serves as the music composer of the movie, during the Kissik song launch event in Chennai, attacked producer Ravi Shankar for blaming him for the delay.

He stated that the producers might love him immensely, but he seemed to be giving importance to the complaints he had been receiving about him. Now, Pushpa: The Rule producer Ravi Shankar has finally reacted to DSP's public remarks against him.

How did Ravi Shankar react to Devi Sri Prasad's attack during Pushpa 2 Chennai event?

During a media interaction, Pushpa 2 producer Ravi Shankar was asked to respond to the statement made by composer DSP. He couldn't find "anything wrong" in DSP's comments against him and added, "What he (DSP) said is that I have so much love for him and also have complaints, and I don’t see anything wrong with that. We are all one as a family; we continue to work with DSP, and he too collaborates with us for work." Towards the end, he blamed media for blowing up the issue out of proportion.

<i>(A file photo of Pushpa 2 producer Ravi Shankar | Image: X)</i>

What did Devi Sri Prasad say at the Kissik song launch?

A visibly upset DSP said, "Be it the payment from the producers or the credit to our work for a film, we should ask and get it. Nobody will give us the credit we deserve we don’t demand". He further said, "Ravi Sir, the producer of the film loves me immensely but more than his love for me, he seems to be giving importance to the complaints he’s receiving about me. It seems like he and the team are finding issues with everything and anything related to me. I’m always on time in delivering my work, my timing is always right and I’m very much open but the team feels that I’m delivering songs and scores with delays."