Pushpa 2 Producer Reacts After Woman Dies In Stampede At Hyderabad Premiere: Extending Support...

Pushpa 2 Stampede: The craze for Allu Arjun's action-packed film reached immense heights, but the enthusiasm at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre turned tragic. A stampede caused by an overwhelming crowd led to the death of a 39-year-old woman and left her nine-year-old son critically injured, along with a few others. Following this heartbreaking incident, the film's makers have released a statement.

Mythri Movie makers issue statement

Mythri Movie Makers took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed sorrow over the tragic incident that took place during Pushpa 2's screening. The statement read, "We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night’s screening.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time. With deep sorrow, Mythri Movie Makers."

What happened at Pushpa 2: The Rule screening in Hyderabad?

Thousands of fans gathered outside Sandhya Theatre to see Allu Arjun and watch Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside him. The actor’s arrival caused chaos as the excited crowd surged forward to catch a glimpse, leading to a near-stampede, according to a police official. The incident occurred at the Sandhya 70 mm theatre at RTC Cross Roads near Musheerabad around 10 pm.

Pushpa 2 | Image: X

When the situation spiralled out of control, the police used lathi charge to disperse the crowd. “A family standing near the theatre entrance was caught in the commotion and pushed down. While Bhaskar and his daughter sustained minor injuries, Revanthi and her young son were trampled,” the official stated.