Pushpa 2 Release Hits Massive Roadblock, Theatres To Return Money To Ticket Buyers - Read Here

Pushpa 2 3D release postponed: The release of actioner starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. However, with only two days left before the film's debut, reports have emerged stating that the 3D version will not be available this week. Initially, the film was set to be released in 2D, IMAX 2D, and 3D formats in various languages. As per reports, unfortunately, the 3D version isn't ready yet and will be postponed for a week.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 3D version will not be released this week

According to the latest report by Bollywood Hungama, the 3D version of Pushpa 2 isn’t ready yet, and now be released on December 13, next Friday. A source quoted, “The 3D version is not yet ready, so the filmmakers have decided to delay the 3D release. As a result, the film will only be shown in 2D on December 5, both in India and globally, in various languages.”

Additionally, the same report indicates that a manager at a multiplex confirmed this information on the condition of anonymity. He stated, “We were all set to screen Pushpa 2 – The Rule in 3D for certain shows. However, we were informed today about the delayed 3D release. As a result, we’ll now be showing those screenings in 2D.”

Fans will get a refund for Pushpa 2 3D tickets

The report states that the source has confirmed fans will receive refunds for tickets booked for the 3D version. He explained, “The rates of 3D versions are slightly higher due to the 3D glass usage charges. We’ll now have to return this amount to the viewers. It has increased our workload but nevertheless, we are excited to play Pushpa 2 – The Rule from December 5. The advance booking is phenomenal.”

Pushpa 2 poster | Image: X

As per reports, the source also apologises for the delay, saying, “It’s unfortunate, but such things happen. The producers worked against the clock to finish the film more than a week before its release and completed the Censor process last Thursday. Let’s not forget that Pushpa 2 – The Rule is being released in 5 languages. The makers should be praised for their marketing efforts and for generating excitement among the audience despite the challenges they faced.”