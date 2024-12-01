Pushpa 2: ₹70, ₹95, ₹100 Tickets For Allu Arjun Starrer On Weekend Amid Price Hike, Know Cities

Pushpa 2: The hype for Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer is at an all-time high, ahead of the pan-India film's release on December 5. The full-fledged advance bookings have opened for the action drama and with a hike in prices approved by the authorities, the cost of tickets is soaring in major metro cities.

Some of the most expensive tickets for Pushpa 2: The Rule are being sold in Mumbai and Delhi NCR, with prices touching ₹2400 (excluding taxes) for the 2D version. However, in some areas in these cities, tickets are also priced as low as ₹70. Know details here.

Pushpa 2 will release on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Exorbitant prices for Pushpa 2 tickets

In Delhi, PVR IMAX Priya is selling tickets for as high as ₹2,000 (excluding taxes) for the IMAX version of the movie. In PVR Select City Walk, the movie prices soar as high as ₹1800 (excluding taxes) over the weekend. In Mumbai, at INOX Insignia at Atria Mall in Worli tickets are priced as high as ₹2200 for the 2D version while the most expensive in the city costs ₹2400 at the Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza. In Bengaluru, the maximum cost for Pushpa 2 tickets touches ₹1500.

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 cheap tickets start at ₹70

Meanwhile, some of the cheapest tickets for the movie are available in some theatres in Delhi and Mumbai. At the Vaishali Cinema in Badlapur, limited tickets are available at ₹70. Additionally at the Bharat Cineplex in Kurla, Mumbai tickets are priced at ₹100 and ₹150, depending on the 'class' for which the viewers are buying the ticket.

Poster of Pushpa 2 song Peelings | Image: | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X