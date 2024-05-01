Advertisement

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the highly anticipated films of this year starring Allu Arjun as the main lead. Recently, the makers of the film dropped the first single titled Pushpa Pushpa. In the peppy song, Allu Arjun can be seen showcasing his iconic dance moves.

Allu Arjun steals the show in Pushpa Pushpa track

Pushpa 2's first single Pushpa Pushpa has created a sensation on the internet soon after it released online. Devi Sri Prasad, a National Award winner, composed this track, which is a perfect blend of pulsating beats and captivating vocals. The song's video also gives viewers a glimpse into the world of Pushpa, the titular character, as he is elevated to legendary status. Meanwhile, the track is full of techno-infused beats. On the other hand, the montage features Allu Arjun's iconic pose and dance steps, heightening the excitement surrounding the character. For the unversed, Pushpa Pushpa is written by Chandrabose, who also wrote Naatu Naatu for RRR.

What do we know about Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Helmed by Sukumar, Allur Arjun will reprise his role as Pushparaj in the upcoming drama. Apart from him Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna would also be reprising their roles. To keep the fans hooked, the makers have been treating them to new teasers every now and then. Pushpa: The Rise, the first film, did Rs 125 crore in Hindi in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeing the box office collection, the hopes for the sequel to script the box office records are quite high. The film is slated to release on August 15.