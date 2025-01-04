Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun, Granted Bail, Completes Surety Formalities, Videos Emerge

Allu Arjun was granted regular bail in the Sandhya Theatres stampede case on Friday, January 3, by the Nampally Court. Now on Saturday, the Pushpa 2 actor was snapped arriving at Nampally court to submit and sign the bail documents. The actor was booked over the death of a 35-year-old woman at the theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4.

Allu Arjun arrives at Nampally Court to complete bail procedures

Several visuals of Allu Arjun arriving at the Nampally Court are doing the rounds on the internet. The actor can be seen in a black shirt paired with matching pants. In another video, he can be seen exiting the court after completing the formalities. Industry tracker, Manobala Vijayabalan shared the videos and wrote, "Allu Arjun arrives at Nampally court & completes full bail surety procedures in his new look."