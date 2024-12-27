Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun To Appear Before Nampally Court As 14-Day Judicial Remand Ends

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun was arrested from his residence on December 13 in relation to the death of a 35-year-old woman from a stampede that occurred at the premiere show of the actor's film at Sandhya Theatre. The actor was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Nampally Court. Even though the Telangana High Court granted an interim 4-week bail to the Pushpa 2 star, the primary case against him is still active in the local court. Owing to this, Allu Arjun will appear in court today, the end of the 14-day period.

Allu Arjun to attend the Court session online due to security reasons

Allu Arjun has been courting controversies ever since the release of his latest Pushpa 2. Despite the film's blockbuster success, the actor's reputation has been tainted by the ongoing Sandhya Theatre controversy. Following his arrest on December 13, the Nampally Court ordered 14 judicial custody and moved him to the Chanchalguda jail. Today, December 27, marks the end of the 14-day remand and the actor will have to appear in front of the court again, as per protocol.

However, insiders in the know have informed that due to security reasons Allu Arjun will not appear in the Court personally. The actor will attend the session online. For the unversed, earlier this month a few men attacked Allu Arjun's residence comprising his and his family's safety. The actor's bail petition is likely to come up for argument today in the court.

Allu Arjun grilled for nearly four hours by Chikkadpalli Police

Allu Arjun appeared before the Hyderabad police on December 24 in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The actor was questioned for four hours and was released at around 3 PM. During the interrogation, he was asked around 20 to 25 questions which he answered without hesitation. The Pushpa 2 actor has promised the authorities full cooperation with the investigation.