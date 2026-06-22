Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun To Appear Before Nampally Court Virtually Due To Ongoing Film Shoot in Mumbai

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 22 (ANI): Actor Allu Arjun is set to virtually appear before the Nampally Court after it issued a summons in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

According to the actor's legal team, the court had asked Allu Arjun to appear in person on Monday, June 22. However, the actor sought permission to attend the hearing virtually, citing his ongoing film shoot in Mumbai.

"He will appear virtually before the Nampally Court after the court issued a summons requiring him to appear in person today. Allu Arjun had sought permission citing his ongoing movie shoot in Mumbai," his legal team said.

Chikkadpally Police have named the actor as accused no. 11 (A11), while the management of Sandhya Theatre has been listed as accused nos. 1 to 10. The Nampally Court has issued summons to 19 accused persons, and police have already filed a chargesheet against 23 individuals in connection with the incident.

The stampede took place on December 4, 2024, during a special benefit show of 'Pushpa 2' at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre.

In the incident, a woman identified as Revathi lost her life, while her son Sri Teja sustained serious injuries.

The stampede occurred when a large crowd gathered outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor during the premiere of the film. As Allu Arjun waved to fans from his car's sunroof, the situation quickly spiralled out of control. During the chaos, Revathi tragically lost her life, and her son, Sri Teja, sustained serious injuries, leading to his hospitalisation.

To support the victim, Arjun also extended financial assistance to the bereaved family. His father, film producer Allu Aravind, announced a contribution of Rs 2 crore to help the family of Revathi, who tragically passed away in the incident. (ANI)

