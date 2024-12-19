Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Director Sukumar Visits Injured Child In Hospital, Offers Family ₹5 Lakh

Pushpa 2 The Rule Stampede Case: After Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind, director Sukumar visited the hospital to meet the 9-year-old boy Sri Tej, who suffered serious injuries in a stampede during Pushpa 2 premiere on December 4. The director met the boy and his family today, December 19, and expressed his grief over the death of his mother who died in a stampede.

Sukumar visits grieving family and injured boy donates ₹5 lakh

Industry tracker Suresh PRO took to his X handle to inform the followers that the director met the boy, who is recovering but very slowly. He spoke to his family about his health and also offered ₹5 lakh to the family as financial assistance. "Director Sukumar visits Sree Tej in the hospital. Director Sukumar's wife gave financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs to Sree Tej's father #Sukumar," the caption read.

The boy is currently on a ventilator in ICU at a private hospital in Hyderabad. His mother died during the tragic incident due to asphyxiation.

What do we know about the Pushpa 2 stampede case?

Last week, Allu Arjun was arrested from his residence in connection to the Pushpa 2 stampede during the premiere at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4. However, the next day he was released on interim bail. Soon after, he issued a statement revealing why he hadn't visited the grieving family and victim in the hospital. “Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs,” an excerpt from his note read.