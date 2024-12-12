Pushpa 2 Stampede Incident: Allu Arjun Appeals Quashing Of FIR Against Him In Female Fan Death Case

Pushpa 2 Stampede Incident: The 35-year-old woman died, and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised, after a large crowd gathered at Sandhya Theatre on the night of December 4 to catch a glimpse of the actor. After this, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under Sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station. This was based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's family. So far, three members of the theatre management have been detained. Actor Allu Arjun has now approached the Telangana High Court, requesting the quashing of the FIR filed against him in connection with the case.

Allu Arjun filed a petition in the Telangana High Court amid the premiere stampede case

As per The Hindu reports, Actor Allu Arjun has now knocked on the doors of Telangana High Court by filing a criminal petition seeking to quash the First Information Report, in which he was made one of the accused, issued by Chikkadpally police of Hyderabad following the death of a woman at Sandhya theatre at RTC Crossroads on the first day of screening of film Pushpa-2 in which he acted as hero.

Allu Arjun | Image: X

The actor also requested the court to stall all proceedings connected to the FIR 376/2024 till adjudication of his petition. He said in the petition, which is yet to be heard, that the allegations made against him had no factual basis and was aimed at misusing the judicial system. The FIR lacked specific allegations against the actor.

Allu Arjun announced ₹25 lakhs to the demise fan’s family

On December 6, Allu Arjun spoke about the woman’s tragic death during a press meet in Hyderabad, following his apology on X. Expressing his regret, he said, “We are extremely sorry. We genuinely didn’t know what happened. I’ve been doing this for 20 years (going to theatres on opening day); it’s very unfortunate that this happened."