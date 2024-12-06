Pushpa 2 Stampede Incident: Benefit Shows Banned In Telangana After Woman's Death, Says Minister

Pushpa 2 is under scrutiny since a tragic incident happened at the premiere in Telangana. On December 4, Allu Arjun made a surprise visit to Sandhya Theatre during the premiere in Hyderabad but it didn’t go well as crowds suddenly jostled at the theatre took a woman’s life and left many injured. The police have booked both the actor and screening authorities for the mishap. Following the incident, the Telangana cinematography minister announced that the government would no longer permit benefit shows for any films.

Telangana cinematography minister bans film benefit shows after Pushpa 2 screening tragedy

Telangana's cinematography minister, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, has made a firm decision following the stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which resulted in one death and a young boy being hospitalised. According to a report by South First, the minister revealed that the government would no longer allow benefit shows for any films in light of the incident.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Komatireddy offered his condolences to the victim's family. He also criticised the film’s team for failing to take the necessary precautions or obtain the required permissions. He was quoted as saying, “It is very sad to see the family suffer like that. As the cinematography minister, I am appealing to the film’s producers and heroes to support the family. The husband recently recovered from a liver transplant, and now his wife is no more, and his son is in the hospital.”

Telangana minister criticised Allu Arjun for the mishap