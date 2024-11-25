Pushpa 2 Star Allu Arjun Says 'I Will Ignite Wildfire In All Your Hearts' As He Teases Sequel

The wait for Allu Arjun's pan-India film Pushpa 2: The Rule is almost over. The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster is all set to hit the big screens on December 5 worldwide and huge expectations are riding on it. According to the makers, Pushpa: the Rule has already minted ₹1000 crore in its pre-release business. Now, all eyes are on its opening day collection in India and abroad. At the Kissik song launch event in Chennai, Allu Arjun teased the grand scale of part 2 of the franchise.

Pushpa 2 poster | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Allu Arjun promises 'wildfire' in sequel

Talking about Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun said, "My fans are my army. I am madly fond of my fans. They have been patiently waiting for Pushpa 2. I promise that their wait will not go wasted. I will ignite wildfire in all your hearts on December 5.”

Talking about the process of making the movie, "No other production house could have pulled off Pushpa 2 the way Mythri Movie Makers did. If not for them, there’s no Pushpa.” Bunny went on to heap praises on his film’s team, including DSP, Rashmika Mandanna, Sreeleela, and finally Sukumar. The actor said that Sukumar has completely transformed his life and went on to call him a “sincere filmmaker.”

Allu Arjun and Sreeleela in Kissik soing poster | Image: X

Speaking further about his bond with fans in Chennai, the DJ star added, "I have a special bond with this land. It’s always a different feeling coming to Chennai. Whatever I achieve in life, I dedicate it to Chennai."

Allu Arjun thanks Pushpa director Sukumar