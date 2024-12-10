Pushpa 2: Tarak Ponnappa Reacts After Netizens Compare His Character With Cricketer Krunal Pandya

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 has turned out to be 2024's biggest Indian movie as it has re-written several box office records. Since the release, the audience has been lauding the performances of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Now, actor Tarak Ponnappa has grabbed attention and is trending high on the internet. While everyone is praising his performance as antagonist Buggi Reddy, netizens found his striking resemblance to Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya. The actor has also reacted to all the buzz around his look.

Netizens can't get over Tarak Ponnappa's uncanny resemblance to Krunal Pandya

The reason netizens think they look similar is because both have seemingly similar hairstyles and facial features. X users have also shared a few photos pointing out the similarity. One of the users wrote, "What a role by Krunal Pandya in Pushpa 2.”

Another wrote, "Krunal Pandya cameo in Pushpa 2". A third user wrote, "Krunal Pandya was too good in Pushpa 2."

Tarak Ponnappa reacts to meme fest

On noticing, Tarak took to his Instagram Stories and reshared a post that reads, "Guys, give Tarak Ponnappa some credit." Reacting to the post he wrote, "(laughing and folded hands emoticons" Lots of love for Krunal Pandya."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who is Tarak Ponnappa?