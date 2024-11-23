Pushpa 2 Team Races Ahead To Wrap Shoot Before Film's Release On December 5

Pushpa 2 Release Delay: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is one of the most awaited movies of the year. A sequel to the 2021 actioner, the drama is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 5 after several changes made to the release date. However, the release is shadowed with uncertainty as it is being reported that several parts of the film are yet to be shot. However, new reports suggest that the film will finally be wrapped up in a few days.

Pushpa 2 post-production is working on a clock

Pushpa 2 makers have already commenced the promotions and pre-release events of the Allu Arjun starrer. A few days of release remain, a report by 123 Telegu suggests that the shoot will only be wrapped up just 7 days before the release. This leaves the team with just a week to complete the remaining post-production work by November 27. Although there is no official confirmation is out yet.

Sukumar, known for his detailed and slow-paced filmmaking, faced delays partly due to Fahadh Faasil’s scheduling conflicts. Additional challenges further extended the shoot over several months.

Pushpa 2 poster | Image: X

These delays have sparked speculation among social media users and industry insiders about the possibility of another postponement.

In the meantime, Allu Arjun is actively participating in promotional planning, with a grand event planned in Hyderabad during the first week of December 2024.

Fans making theories amid Pushpa 2 release

After the release, Some fan theories have suggested that Pushpa will die at the hands of his rivals early on in the movie and his look-alike son will come back to avenge his death. Another speculation is that a pregnant Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) will escape to Japan with the help of Pushpa's associates after her husband is killed by the mafia. Japan is where Pushpa Raj's son will grow up away from harm, and return to avenge his father's murder.

