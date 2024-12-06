Published 08:09 IST, December 6th 2024
Pushpa 2 BO Collection Day 1: Allu Arjun Starrer Becomes All-time Biggest Opener By Beating RRR
Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Day 1: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer racks in a massive ₹178.4 crore (including preview earnings) in India.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer finally hit the theatres on December 5. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, serves as the second installment to the blockbuster movie Pushpa. Owing to its predecessor, the stakes were high and it was anticipated that the movie would break the records. Well, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the first movie to be able to break Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR record in India on its opening day. It has also become the first movie to earn over ₹50 crore in both Telugu and Hindi languages on its opening day.
Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection day 1
As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earned ₹168.3 crore at the box office in India. The highest has been recorded in Telugu, which is ₹85 crore, followed by Hindi ₹70.3 crore and ₹8 crore in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages collectively. Adding the premiere show earnings which is ₹10.1 crore then the total stands at ₹178.4 crore.
The movie has beaten RRR and became the biggest opener for Telugu film at the Indian box office. SS Rajamouli's directorial earned ₹156 crore gross on its opening day. So, both ways (adding premiere earnings or without earning premiere earnings) Pushpa 2 made a thumping sound at the box office, setting a new record now for all Indian films.
The film was released in 2D, IMAX, 4DX, D-Box and PVR ICE formats, with the 3D release postponed later.
Is there any other record broken by Pushpa 2: The Rule?
According to Sacnilk, the action thriller has become the first ever to score over ₹50 crore net in two languages (Telugu and Hindi) in a single day. It has also become the biggest domestic, overseas and worldwide opening for director Sukumar. Biggest opening ever in Hindi and the biggest opening for a South Indian movie at the Hindi box office.
