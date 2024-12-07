Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Despite Drop, Allu Arjun Starrer Surpasses ₹200 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer made a blockbuster start at the box office in India and overseas. It surpassed the collection of SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR at the Indian box office. However, on the second day, the movie witnessed a major drop of 45.14 per cent. Despite that it managed to surpass ₹200 crore mark, becoming the first movie to enter ₹200 crore club in just two days. Pushpa 2 is helmed by Sukumar and also stars Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 2

Allu Arjun starrer earned ₹90.1 crore on the second day at the box office. Interestingly, the Hindi dubbed version has earned more than the original version (Telugu). Hindi version minted ₹55 crores, followed by the Telugu language ₹27.1 crores and ₹8 crores in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, collectively. Adding the 2-day collection, the total stands at ₹265 crore at the box office in India. Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 had an overall 53.00 per cent Telugu occupancy on Friday with a maximum reported in Mahbubnagar (79.75 per cent).

It is quite alarming to witness that the Telugu version has witnessed a major drop of 66.25 per cent on the second day. It seems the recent stampede incident at the Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad has impacted the collection in other Telugu-speaking cities. The lowest has been recorded in Nizamabad (26.25 per cent). The current chart is being led by the Hindi version at ₹125.3 crore at the box office in India.

Allu Arjun breaks silence on the death of a woman during the stampede, offers ₹25 lakh aid to the family

On Friday night, Allu Arjun took to his X handle to share a video expressing his grief on learning about the death of a woman during a stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad. Her son also suffered serious injuries. The actor said he is "deeply heartbroken" and announced an assistance of ₹25 lakh for the family. He also promised to take care of the boy's medical expenses, who is still critical. He also requested people to be careful when going to theatres.

"Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extend every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey," wrote Allu Arjun.