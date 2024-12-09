Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Allu Arjun Starrer Amassed ₹529 Crore In Opening Weekend

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection: After surpassing the lifetime collection of Pushpa: The Rise in just two days, Allu Arjun starrer has scripted another history in Indian cinema. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, the movie has become the fastest film to enter ₹500 crore club at the box office in India in the opening weekend. It has also beaten Jawan's Hindi record by earning over ₹280 crore in just four days. However, the real test will be Monday, having said that, it seems a cake for Pushpa 2 to pass the test.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 4

Sukumar's directorial is unstoppable at the box office in India. Following an extraordinary performance on the third day (Saturday), it was anticipated that on Sunday the movie will continue the momentum and might earn more. Well, it stood true to the expectations as Pushpa 2 grossed ₹141.5 crore at the box office in India. Breaking down the numbers, the Telugu version (original) witnessed a spike in the collection as it earned ₹44 crore. However, it couldn't beat the Hindi version, which is leading the chart with ₹85 crore. Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions also witnessed a spike as they earned ₹12.5 crore, collectively.

Adding the four-day collection, the total is a whopping ₹529 crore with the Telugu version at ₹198.55 crore and the Hindi at ₹285.7 crore.

(A poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: Instagram)

Pushpa 2 had an overall 73.50% Telugu Occupancy on Sunday with the maximum reported in Mahbubnagar (92.75 per cent). Whereas, Hindi occupancy stands at 84.25 per cent with the maximum reported in Pune (91.75 per cent).

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 4