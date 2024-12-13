Pushpa 2 BO Collection Day 8: Allu Arjun Starrer Becomes Highest-grossing Indian Movie Of 2024

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's action thriller is unstoppable at the box office in India and overseas. The movie is busy racking in money despite witnessing a considerable drop over the weekdays. Now, as the movie has entered the second week of its release, it has found its place in the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024 category of box office records.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 8

Helmed by Sukumar, the movie earned ₹37.9 crore on the second Thursday with a maximum in Hindi, ₹27.5 crore, followed by Telugu ₹8 crore, per Sacnilk. The collection witnessed a dip of 12.57 per cent but was able to earn ₹726.25 crore at the box office in India. It has become the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024.

Like its predecessor Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2's major earnings have come from the Hindi-dubbed version.

Pushpa 2 The Rule had an overall 24.63 per cent Telugu occupancy on Thursday with the maximum reported in Mahbubnagar (72 per cent).

Loading...

Pushpa 2 eyes to overtake RRR and KGF 2 this weekend worldwide

In 7 days, Pushpa 2 has earned ₹1067 crore worldwide which means that the movie is likely to earn around ₹1100 crore worldwide in eight days. Seeing the trend, the number is likely to increase over the weekend. So what we are saying is the movie is just ₹100 crore shy of overtaking both KGF 2 and RRR. If the movie is able to achieve milestones this weekend, then Pushpa 2 will create a record.

(A poster of KGF 2 | Image: IMDb)

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun in trouble?