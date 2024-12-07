Published 08:31 IST, December 7th 2024
Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 2: Allu Arjun Starrer Crosses ₹400 Crore Mark
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun starrer grossed ₹294 crores worldwide on the first day making it the highest opening day in Indian Cinema.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Worldwide: Allu Arjun starrer made history, not just in India, but also overseas, thus becoming the first Indian movie to have a remarkable breakthrough at the box office worldwide on its opening day. The movie grossed ₹294 crore worldwide on the first day making it the highest opening day in Indian cinema. On the second day, the movie witnessed a slight drop but it didn't stop it from creating a history by entering ₹400 crore club in just two days.
Pushpa 2 The rule box office collection worldwide day 2
Sukumar's directorial has earned between ₹115 to ₹135 crore gross worldwide, per Bollymoviereviewz.com. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands over ₹400 crore at the box office worldwide, according to early estimates reported by Sacnilk and Bollymoviereviewz.com. The breakdown is yet to be unveiled by the makers.
In India, the movie's 2-day total stands at ₹265 crore with the Hindi version performing best in comparison to the original Telugu version. On the second day, the movie witnessed a 45.14 per cent drop and minted ₹90.1 crore at the box office in India. Seeing the trend, the movie is likely to enter ₹400 club by the end of the opening weekend.
Pushpa 3: The Rampage to release after 6 six years?
The makers have confirmed that there will be a third installment to the blockbuster franchise Pushpa, which will be titled as Pushpa 3: The Rampage. It has been reported that Vijay Deverakonda will be joining Allu Arjun and Rashmika probably as a new antagonist. The filming of the movie will reportedly start after 6 years because before that Allu Arjun must complete his pending projects. According to a report in GreatAndhra, the actor has two projects in the pipeline, out of which one is with Trivikram. Whereas Sukumar has Ram Charan's next film in the pipeline. So keeping in mind both Arjun and Sukumar's commitment, it will take them at least four years to return to the Pushpa series. Hence, the shooting might commence somewhere around 2028 or 2029.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 08:31 IST, December 7th 2024