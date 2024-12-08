Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 3: Allu Arjun Starrer Roars Overseas, Mints ₹550 Cr

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Worldwide: Allu Arjun starrer is roaring at the box office not just in India or Hindi but also overseas. The movie has already set the record straight by becoming the fastest movie to earn ₹500 crore gross making the Indian cinema proud. The third day witnessed a spike in collection, crossing the ₹550 crore mark. Seeing the trend, it seems in the opening week the movie will easily reach near ₹1000 crore mark, making it the fastest movie to achieve the milestone.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 3

According to a report in Bollymoviereviewz, Pushpa 2 has approximately earned ₹150 crore gross or more worldwide, taking the total to around ₹550 crore. On Friday, the movie earned ₹500 crore, shattering the records worldwide. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house of the movie, shared a post and wrote, "The biggest Indian film is a wildfire at the box office and is shattering records. Pushpa2 The Rule is now the fastest Indian film to collect a gross of ₹500 crore worldwide."

The film's day one collection of ₹294 crore broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema, which earlier belonged to SS Rajamouli's RRR (₹223.5 crore), followed by Baahubali 2 (₹217 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (₹175 crore).

In the sequel, Arjun returns as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, alongside Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection in India

Pushpa 2 released on Thursday and in just three days it was able to mint ₹383.7 crore in India. On Saturday, the movie earned ₹115 crore with the Hindi dubbed version leading the chart with ₹73.5 crore, followed by Telugu (original version) at ₹31.5 crore. In Tamil Nadu, the movie came close to the opening day figures as it minted ₹7.5 crore. Karnataka and Malayalam saw a decent collection.