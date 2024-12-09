Published 12:09 IST, December 9th 2024
Pushpa 2 BO Collection Worldwide Day 4: Allu Arjun Starrer Eyes To Dethrone Baahubali's Lifetime Biz
Pushpa 2 The Rule Worldwide Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer collected over ₹800 crore in the opening weekend.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Worldwide: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is making Indian cinema proud worldwide by re-writing history at the box office. In India, the movie has racked in ₹529.45 crore with the Hindi version leading the chart. Now it seems Pushpa 2 is eyeing to topple Baahubali: The Beginning's lifetime record in the opening week after surpassing its opening weekend collection. Yes, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer's long-standing record has been broken by another Telugu movie - Pushpa 2.
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 4
Sukumar's directorial earned ₹185 crore gross worldwide on Sunday, December 8. Adding the four-day collection, the total of the movie stands at ₹806 crore at the box office worldwide. Pushpa 2 is the first movie to surpass ₹200 crore mark in a single day and opening day at the box office worldwide. Now, the movie seems to dethrone Baahubali: The Beginning's lifetime collection which made a total of ₹1788.06 crore at the box office worldwide.
Seeing the trend, Pushpa 2 is likely to mint over ₹1000 crore in the opening week, becoming the first-ever Indian movie to achieve the milestone at the worldwide box office.
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 4
The action thriller drama has become the fastest Indian movie to enter ₹500 crore club in just 4 days at the Indian box office. Pushpa 2 grossed ₹141.5 crore at the box office in India. Breaking down the numbers, the Telugu version (original) witnessed a spike in the collection as it earned ₹44 crore. However, it couldn't beat the Hindi version, which is leading the chart with ₹85 crore. Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions also witnessed a spike as they earned ₹12.5 crore, collectively. Adding the four-day collection, the total is a whopping ₹529 crore.
Know makers are preparing for the third installement of the franchise titled - Pushpa 2: The Rampage - and it will reportedly star Vijay Deverakonda in a pivotal role. More details regarding the movie are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 12:09 IST, December 9th 2024