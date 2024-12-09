Pushpa 2 BO Collection Worldwide Day 4: Allu Arjun Starrer Eyes To Dethrone Baahubali's Lifetime Biz

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Worldwide: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is making Indian cinema proud worldwide by re-writing history at the box office. In India, the movie has racked in ₹529.45 crore with the Hindi version leading the chart. Now it seems Pushpa 2 is eyeing to topple Baahubali: The Beginning's lifetime record in the opening week after surpassing its opening weekend collection. Yes, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer's long-standing record has been broken by another Telugu movie - Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 4

Sukumar's directorial earned ₹185 crore gross worldwide on Sunday, December 8. Adding the four-day collection, the total of the movie stands at ₹806 crore at the box office worldwide. Pushpa 2 is the first movie to surpass ₹200 crore mark in a single day and opening day at the box office worldwide. Now, the movie seems to dethrone Baahubali: The Beginning's lifetime collection which made a total of ₹1788.06 crore at the box office worldwide.

(Pushpa 2 is ruling worldwide box office collection | Image: Instagram)

Seeing the trend, Pushpa 2 is likely to mint over ₹1000 crore in the opening week, becoming the first-ever Indian movie to achieve the milestone at the worldwide box office.

(A poster of Baahubali: The Beginning | Image: Rotten Tomatos)

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 4

The action thriller drama has become the fastest Indian movie to enter ₹500 crore club in just 4 days at the Indian box office. Pushpa 2 grossed ₹141.5 crore at the box office in India. Breaking down the numbers, the Telugu version (original) witnessed a spike in the collection as it earned ₹44 crore. However, it couldn't beat the Hindi version, which is leading the chart with ₹85 crore. Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions also witnessed a spike as they earned ₹12.5 crore, collectively. Adding the four-day collection, the total is a whopping ₹529 crore.