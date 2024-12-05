Pushpa 2 The Rule: Gangamma Jatara Scene Leaked Online, Fans Request National Award For Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 Scenes Leaked: The Allu Arjun starrer has finally hit the theatres after what seemed to be an eternity to Pushpa 2: The Rule fans. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie is garnering positive reviews from critics and movie buffs. While the social media pages are flooded with lengthy reviews, a section of the internet has shared the clips from the movie. From Allu Arjun's entry sequence to the Jatara festival, the major parts have been leaked online.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule entry scene leaked on the internet

The over 1-minute clip shows the 'wildfire' entry of Allu Arjun as Pushparaj. In the video, he can be seen hanging upside down with just one leg tied to the rope. What follows next is purely magical. A user shared the video on X and called Pushparaj's entry nothing less than fire. Watch below:

Pushpa 2 Jatara festival scenes leaked on X

Several parts of the Jatara scene have gone viral on the X, from Rashmika as Srivalli shouting at onlookers to Pushparaj fighting the goons in a saree. In the first video, Allu Arjun can be seen dancing to Sooseki with Rashmika. In another, Rashmika can be seen shouting at the lookers in a native language before the song Sooseki. However, all the leaked videos from the movie have been now taken down by X authorities, to prevent them from serving as spoilers and affecting the box office collection.

Reserve all the awards for Allu Arjun: Netizens

Moviebuffs have flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their reviews after watching the early show. Starting with trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given 4.5 stars out of 5 to Pushpa 2 and called the movie "a mega-blockbuster". He penned a lengthy review explaining it in detail. He called the director "magician" and said Allu Arjun was "beyond fantastic" in the movie. He praised the high-octane action scenes and the dialogues that amplified the impact of the well-structured sequences. Opening up about the long runtime, he said that editor Naveen Nooli's editing was "watertight, ensuring the pacing remains taut and leaving no room for restlessness." Another user wrote, "One More National Award Winning Performance mental mass".

<i>(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)</i>