sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 14:37 IST, November 17th 2024

Pushpa 2 Trailer Launch In Patna: Allu Arjun Fans Throng Venue Ahead Of Event, Videos Go Viral

Patna Welcomes Pushpa Raj: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are on their way to Bihar to launch Pushpa: The Rule trailer in a grand event.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A poster of Pushpa 2.
A poster of Pushpa 2. | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

14:37 IST, November 17th 2024