Published 23:01 IST, November 16th 2024
Pushpa 2 Trailer: Multiple Delays To Allu Arjun-Sukumar Rift, A Timeline Of Pushpa The Rule Making
Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer: The making of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer has been a painstakingly long process, more so for the fans.
- Entertainment News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun stars in Pushpa 2 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:01 IST, November 16th 2024