Pushpa 2 Vs Baahubali 2 Worldwide Box Office: Will Pushpa 2 Reloaded Bridge The ₹60 Crore Gap With Prabhas Starrer?

Pushpa 2 Vs Baahubali 2 Worldwide Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has breached several box office milestones ever since it released on December 5. While the team has been mired in controversies over the Sandhya Theatre stampede case that killed one and injured an eight-year-old boy, who is still hospitalised, the movie has continued to be a top-grosser at the box office in Telugu and Hindi.

Pushpa 2 released on December 5 | Image: X

Dangal, starring Aamir Khan and Prabhas' Baahubali 2 remain the top two highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office. While Pushpa 2 stands at the third spot, can it occupy the 2nd position?

Pushpa 2 Vs Baahubali 2 worldwide box office: What do the numbers say?

Baahubali 2 (2017) is one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema, only behind Dangal at the worldwide box office. Now, Pushpa 2 is inching towards the collection of Prabhas starrer, after a nearly 40-day run at the theatre window.

Baahubali 2 (R) released in 2017 | Image: X

Baahubali 2 collection worldwide is ₹1788.06 crore. In India, the SS Rajamouli directorial ran for 16 weeks, raking in ₹1416.9 crore gross in India and ₹371.16 crore overseas. Pushpa 2 gross collection in India is ₹1457.95 crore, already ahead of Baahubali 2. Adding the overseas biz of ₹270.3 crore, the total worldwide collection stands at ₹1728.25 crore in six weeks. Allu Arjun's film is currently ₹60 crore behind Prabhas' film.

