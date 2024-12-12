Pushpa 2 Vs Pushpa Box Office: This Factor Caused 1500% Jump In Biz Of Allu Arjun Starrer Sequel

Pushpa 2 Vs Pushpa Week 1 Collections: The Allu Arjun starrer has set the box office on fire with unprecedented collections in India and overseas. The figures of the sequel when compared to its first part, which released in 2021, are shocking. The pan-India film became the fastest to breach the ₹1000 crore gross mark worldwide, achieving the feat in just 6 days, and is smashing new collection records each day.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 released on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 Vs Pushpa box office collection: A huge difference

In 2021, Pushpa minted ₹45.78 crore on its opening day in all languages in India, followed by ₹31.04 crore on day 2, ₹33.56 crore on day 3, ₹16.15 crore on day 4 (1st Monday), ₹11.21 crore on day 5, ₹8.24 crore on day 6 and ₹6.17 crore on day 7. In its first week in India, Pushpa 2 had collected ₹152.15 crore in all languages, with the Telugu version contributing the most, ₹106.44 crore, to its collection, followed by Hindi which added ₹26.89 crore to its total.

Pushpa franchise is directed by Sukumar | Image: X

In stark contrast, Pushpa 2 first week collection stands at a staggering ₹687 crore in all languages in India. The Hindi biz of the sequel has turned out to be a game changer.

Hindi biz of Pushpa 2 drives its wonderous success

The Hindi collection of Pushpa 2 in the first week is the highest of all time, beating Pathaan, Jawan and Animal. The Allu Arjun starrer was expected to do well in the North belt, given the success of the first part, but the numbers are truly "wildfire". While the Hindi version of Pushpa collected ₹26.89 crore back in 2021, three years later, the biz in the language has grown to ₹398.1 crore. This is a hike of about 15 times or 1500%.

Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa: The Rise | Image: Prime Video/X