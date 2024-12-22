Published 09:19 IST, December 22nd 2024
Pushpa 2 Will Be A Hit Now: Allu Arjun's 'Inhumane' First Reaction To Stampede Death Goes Viral
A case has been registered by the police in relation to the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident that led to the death of a woman, 35, and left a kid, 8, injured.
Allu Arjun's involvement in the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident was a topic of discussion at the Telangana Assembly on Saturday, December 21. The issue was raised by AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, prompting heavy criticism from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the Pushpa 2 star.
Pushpa 2 will be a hit now: How Allu Arjun reacted to the stampede incident
Speaking about the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident during the Telangana Assembly session, AIMIM Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said, “I do not want to name that famous film star, but as per my knowledge, when that film star was told that there was a stampede outside the theatre, two children had fallen and a woman had died, then that star smiled and said that 'the film is going to be a hit now'."
Owaisi further shared that despite the incident, Allu Arjun continued watching the movie and waved his hand towards the crowd while leaving the premises. He also alleged that the actor did not inquire about the 8-year-old boy's condition, who is receiving treatment for the injuries sustained during the stampede, even as his mother has been declared dead.
Allu Arjun refutes claims made against him during the Assembly session
Despite police permission being denied, Allu Arjun visited the theatre in Hyderabad where Pushpa 2: The Rule was screened on December 4, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy charged on Saturday. However, the allegation was refuted by the actor. The CM also alleged that the death of a woman did not prompt Allu Arjun to leave the theatre. Instead, he was forced out of the premises by the police.
"Had there not been permission, they would have told us to return and I am a law-abiding citizen. I would’ve followed that. Nothing of that sort of information was given to me," Allu Arjun said at a press conference later.
